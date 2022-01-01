Pies in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve pies
Liberty Barbecue
370 West Broad Street, Falls Church
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.00
Whipped cream, raspberry lime sauce
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
baddpizza - Falls Church
346 West Broad St, Falls Church
|Whole Pie / 20 Wings
|$49.19
SAVE $3 - Whole 18" 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings
|Half Pie / 20 Wings
|$39.49
SAVE $2.50 - Half 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings
|baddcookie Chocolate Chip Pie (8")
|$9.99
Your family will LOVE this!
SANDWICHES
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|3 Piece Home Made Pies
|$7.95
CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.25
Signature Chocolate Cake Doughnut Topped with a Vanilla Glaze, Pink Vanilla Buttercream Sprinkles