Pies in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve pies

Liberty Barbecue image

 

Liberty Barbecue

370 West Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Whipped cream, raspberry lime sauce
More about Liberty Barbecue
Whole Pie / 20 Wings image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

baddpizza - Falls Church

346 West Broad St, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Pie / 20 Wings$49.19
SAVE $3 - Whole 18" 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings
Half Pie / 20 Wings$39.49
SAVE $2.50 - Half 1-Topping Pizza & 20 Wings
baddcookie Chocolate Chip Pie (8")$9.99
Your family will LOVE this!
More about baddpizza - Falls Church
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill image

SANDWICHES

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill

6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Piece Home Made Pies$7.95
More about Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 3.9 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Pie$4.25
Signature Chocolate Cake Doughnut Topped with a Vanilla Glaze, Pink Vanilla Buttercream Sprinkles
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Harvey's image

 

Harvey's

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pie$12.00
More about Harvey's

