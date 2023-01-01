Pork chops in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Liberty Barbecue
Liberty Barbecue
370 West Broad Street, Falls Church
|Grilled Duroc Pork Chop
|$28.00
BBQ roasted sweet potato, Brussel sprout leaves, sorghum glaze
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Thompson Italian - Falls Church
124 N Washington St, Falls Church
|Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop
|$38.00
Braised cabbage, guanciale, mango mostarda
More about Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends
Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends
513 W. Broad St, Falls Church
|Dry Aged Pork Chop
|$32.00
More about Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center
CHICKEN
Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center
6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church
|Taiwanese Pork Chop Bento 台式炸排骨便當
|$14.50
Taiwanese railroad Pork Chop with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*