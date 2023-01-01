Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Falls Church

Go
Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Falls Church restaurants that serve pork chops

Liberty Barbecue image

 

Liberty Barbecue

370 West Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Duroc Pork Chop$28.00
BBQ roasted sweet potato, Brussel sprout leaves, sorghum glaze
More about Liberty Barbecue
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian - Falls Church

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop$38.00
Braised cabbage, guanciale, mango mostarda
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church
Harvey's image

 

Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dry Aged Pork Chop$32.00
More about Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN

Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taiwanese Pork Chop Bento 台式炸排骨便當$14.50
Taiwanese railroad Pork Chop with braised pork sauce, cabbage, bean sprout, broccoli, mixed mustard green stir fry tofu, corn, braised tea egg, sliced fried tempura and sliced barbecue pork sausage. Choice of rice or noodles. Serve with corn chowder .*Side dish might be subject to change without notice*
More about Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Falls Church

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Burritos

Quesadillas

Steak Bowls

Salmon

Ceviche

Chicken Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Falls Church to explore

Falls Church City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Falls Church to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (445 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (68 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston