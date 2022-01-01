Pudding in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve pudding
Liberty Barbecue
370 West Broad Street, Falls Church
|Butterscotch Banana Pudding
|$5.50
Salted caramel sauce, vanilla wafers, whipped cream
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church
|Mom's Rice Pudding
|$3.95
Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon
SMOOTHIES
BOBAPOP TEA BAR
2831 Gallows Rd, Falls Church
|3Q Yogurt (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal Pudding)
|$4.75
|Yin N Yang (Milk & Herbal Pudding)
|$5.75
Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 2 toppings: milk pudding and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly).
|3Q Milk Tea (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal)
|$6.25
Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 3 toppings: black pearls (boba), milk pudding, and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly).