Pudding in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Falls Church restaurants that serve pudding

Liberty Barbecue image

 

Liberty Barbecue

370 West Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butterscotch Banana Pudding$5.50
Salted caramel sauce, vanilla wafers, whipped cream
More about Liberty Barbecue
Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mom's Rice Pudding$3.95
Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

BOBAPOP TEA BAR

2831 Gallows Rd, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3Q Yogurt (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal Pudding)$4.75
Yin N Yang (Milk & Herbal Pudding)$5.75
Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 2 toppings: milk pudding and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly).
3Q Milk Tea (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal)$6.25
Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 3 toppings: black pearls (boba), milk pudding, and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly).
More about BOBAPOP TEA BAR
Item pic

CHICKEN

Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
House Silken Tofu Pudding$5.50
Tofu Pudding Ginger Soup ( HOT/COLD)
More about Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

