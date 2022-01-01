Rice bowls in Falls Church

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$11.95
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS

Bing & Bao

7505D Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$12.50
Chicken, cabbage, roasted seaweed, sriracha mayo, white rice
More about Bing & Bao
Item pic

 

Island Fin Poke

7501 Leesburg Pike, #129, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$2.00
More about Island Fin Poke

