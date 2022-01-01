Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve salmon

Liberty Barbecue image

 

Liberty Barbecue

370 West Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grill Salmon$25.00
mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, basil pesto, creamy lemon butter sauce
More about Liberty Barbecue
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill image

SANDWICHES

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill

6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Kabob$20.95
More about Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Plate$13.95
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Side Salmon$8.95
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Harvey's image

 

Harvey's

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cedar Plank Salmon$25.00
Hot Honey Roasted Root Vegetables, Cippolini Onions, Fennel Chutney
More about Harvey's
Item pic

 

Taco Rock

1116 west broad street, falls church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Salmon$4.50
blackened atlantic salmon, char-corn & black bean
relish, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado salsa
More about Taco Rock

