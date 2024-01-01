Salmon salad in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Roll Play - RP: Falls Church
Roll Play - RP: Falls Church
944 W Broad Street, Falls Church
|Salmon Noodle Salad Bowl
|$19.45
*2 Egg Rolls Included!* A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), seared Atlantic salmon, toppings and homemade sauce.
Toppings include lettuce, pickled medley, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, sauteed scallions, fried shallots, and crushed peanuts.
More about Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District
Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District
8191 Strawberry Lane, Falls Church
|Salmon - Salad
|$21.00
|Salmon - Half Rice Half Salad
|$21.00