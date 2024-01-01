Salmon salad in Falls Church

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roll Play - RP: Falls Church

944 W Broad Street, Falls Church

Salmon Noodle Salad Bowl$19.45
*2 Egg Rolls Included!* A bed of vermicelli noodles, shiritaki noodles, or salad with your choice of crispy imperial rolls (2 pcs.), seared Atlantic salmon, toppings and homemade sauce.
Toppings include lettuce, pickled medley, cucumber, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, sauteed scallions, fried shallots, and crushed peanuts.
Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District

8191 Strawberry Lane, Falls Church

Salmon - Salad$21.00
Salmon - Half Rice Half Salad$21.00
Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church

Salmon Salad$24.00
