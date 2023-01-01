Spaghetti in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve spaghetti
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Thompson Italian - Falls Church
124 N Washington St, Falls Church
|Spaghetti w/Butter Sauce
|$12.00
Kids meal comes with two sides: carrot sticks & French fries.
|Spaghetti (1 lb)
|$16.00
1 pound of fresh, uncooked pasta. Serves 4. Cooking instructions provided.
|Spaghetti w/Marinara Sauce
|$12.00
Kids meal comes with two sides: carrot sticks & French fries.
Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends
513 W. Broad St, Falls Church
|Spaghetti Fra Diavolo
|$30.00