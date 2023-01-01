Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Falls Church

Go
Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian - Falls Church

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti w/Butter Sauce$12.00
Kids meal comes with two sides: carrot sticks & French fries.
Spaghetti (1 lb)$16.00
1 pound of fresh, uncooked pasta. Serves 4. Cooking instructions provided.
Spaghetti w/Marinara Sauce$12.00
Kids meal comes with two sides: carrot sticks & French fries.
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church
Harvey's image

 

Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends

513 W. Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Fra Diavolo$30.00
More about Harvey's-Home of Good Food and Friends
Restaurant banner

 

Sfizi - 800 West Broad St

800 West Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti con Polpette kids$16.95
More about Sfizi - 800 West Broad St

