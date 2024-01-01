Spicy noodles in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve spicy noodles
Bing & Bao - Chinese Street Food & Grill
7505D Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Spicy Noodle Soup
|$15.00
麻辣汤面/粉
Your choice of noodle, meat, seasonal green-leaf, bean sprout, quail egg, mushroom in spicy soup
Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center
6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church
|Spicy Butter Taiwanese Braised Beef Noodle Soup台灣招牌紅牛油牛肉麵
|$16.95
Buttery Spicy Beef broth. Beef Brisket , Beef Shank and Beef Tendon. Chinese bak Choy, green onion, turnip, sour pickle. Served with fresh thin noodles.