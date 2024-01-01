Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • HAMBURGERS

Bing & Bao - Chinese Street Food & Grill

7505D Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Noodle Soup$15.00
麻辣汤面/粉
Your choice of noodle, meat, seasonal green-leaf, bean sprout, quail egg, mushroom in spicy soup
More about Bing & Bao - Chinese Street Food & Grill
Item pic

CHICKEN

Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2770 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Butter Taiwanese Braised Beef Noodle Soup台灣招牌紅牛油牛肉麵$16.95
Buttery Spicy Beef broth. Beef Brisket , Beef Shank and Beef Tendon. Chinese bak Choy, green onion, turnip, sour pickle. Served with fresh thin noodles.
More about Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

