Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Falls Church

Go
Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Falls Church restaurants that serve steak subs

Item pic

CHICKEN

Spin Pollo Falls Church

6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Cheese 8" Sub$12.50
Delicious steak and cheese sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)
Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub$12.75
Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.
More about Spin Pollo Falls Church
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill image

SANDWICHES

Bawadi Mediterranean Grill

6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak and Cheese Sub$9.95
More about Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

10 PIZZA

1051 W Broad St, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak n' Cheese Sub$12.25
Philly-style steak, sautéed onion, provolone and muenster cheese, mayo
More about 10 PIZZA

Browse other tasty dishes in Falls Church

Cake

Chicken Salad

Rice Bowls

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Steak Bowls

Steak Salad

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Falls Church to explore

Falls Church City

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Falls Church to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (409 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (112 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston