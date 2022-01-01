Steak subs in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Spin Pollo Falls Church
CHICKEN
Spin Pollo Falls Church
6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church
|Steak & Cheese 8" Sub
|$12.50
Delicious steak and cheese sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)
|Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub
|$12.75
Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.
More about Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
SANDWICHES
Bawadi Mediterranean Grill
6304 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Steak and Cheese Sub
|$9.95