Thai tea in Falls Church

TeaDM Lounge image

 

TeaDM Lounge

6779 Wilson Blvd, Seven Corners

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Thai Milk Tea$5.45
*Contains Dairy
Green Thai Milk Tea$5.65
More about TeaDM Lounge
Thai Milk Tea image

SMOOTHIES

BOBAPOP TEA BAR

2831 Gallows Rd, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Milk Tea$5.00
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Strongly-brewed black tea, infused with star anise, crushed tamarind, other secret spices. Great with boba, crystal boba, pudding, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam. NOT lactose-free.
More about BOBAPOP TEA BAR
Item pic

CHICKEN

Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

6769 Wilson Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Milk Tea$4.50
Fresh made in house authentic Thai tea. Pre sweetened. CONTAINS DAIRY
More about Vivi Bubble Tea Eden Center

