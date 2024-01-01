Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve tortas

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian - Falls Church

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Hazelnut Torta$14.00
Hazelnut dacquoise, nutella crunch, chocolate ganache, whipped cream
Chocolate-Almond Torta$14.00
chocolate ganache, vanilla cream.
(gluten-free)
Apple Cinnamon Torta$55.00
Whole 9" apple cinnamon torta. Serves 8-10 people. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. With apple cider caramel and candied pecans.
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church
La Tingeria - Falls Church

626 S Washington St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta La Chingona$16.50
Mexican pambazo bread brushed with creamy mayo, lightly griddled and stuffed with chilaquiles rojo, fried egg, carne asada, bean spread, mozzarella, lettuce, shaved red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato and avocado
More about La Tingeria - Falls Church
Taco Rock - Falls Church

1116 west broad street, falls church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Torta$14.00
choice of grilled chicken or skirt steak, chipotle mayo, mozzarella cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, chimichurri sauce, side of grilled jalapeno
More about Taco Rock - Falls Church

