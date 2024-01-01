Tortas in Falls Church
Thompson Italian - Falls Church
124 N Washington St, Falls Church
|Chocolate Hazelnut Torta
|$14.00
Hazelnut dacquoise, nutella crunch, chocolate ganache, whipped cream
|Chocolate-Almond Torta
|$14.00
chocolate ganache, vanilla cream.
(gluten-free)
|Apple Cinnamon Torta
|$55.00
Whole 9" apple cinnamon torta. Serves 8-10 people. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. With apple cider caramel and candied pecans.
La Tingeria - Falls Church
626 S Washington St, Falls Church
|Torta La Chingona
|$16.50
Mexican pambazo bread brushed with creamy mayo, lightly griddled and stuffed with chilaquiles rojo, fried egg, carne asada, bean spread, mozzarella, lettuce, shaved red onion, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato and avocado