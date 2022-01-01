Falls Church City restaurants you'll love

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
BBQ
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Greek
Must-try Falls Church City restaurants

Preservation Biscuit Company image

SANDWICHES

Preservation Biscuit Company

102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jamin' Sampler$8.50
Two buttermilk biscuits with a sampler of our three housemade jams
Avo-Yonder$10.00
Guacamole, egg, bacon, lemon aioli
Big Breakfast$13.50
Eggs your way, sausage, ham, bacon, home fries, tomato, biscuit, a side of gravy, and strawberry jam
Liberty Barbecue image

 

Liberty Barbecue

370 W. Broad St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Wings$19.00
Slowly smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with house made Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork shoulder, mixed with Carolina vinegar sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a potato roll.
Double Platter$18.95
Sampler platter of a quarter pound each of your choice of two smoked meats, served with your choice of two small sides.
Thompson Italian image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Artichokes Alla Romana$13.00
Lemon aioli, pecorino. Six pieces.
Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
Beef bolognese, aged parmesan.
Garlic Bread$11.00
Four slices of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
Cafe Kindred image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Kindred

450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church

Avg 4.3 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg & Veg Scramble$13.00
Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach, & Cheddar Cheese mixed up into scrambled eggs. Comes with toast and potatoes.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Fried egg and American cheese served with your choice of breakfast meat
American Breakfast$11.00
2 eggs, cooked to your liking, served with potatoes, toast, and your choice of breakfast meat
Northside Social Falls Church image

 

Northside Social Falls Church

205 Park Ave, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg$6.75
Maple butter, frisée, Italian feather loaf
Cinnamon Bun$4.35
Fluffy cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting.
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$12.00
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, iceberg lettuce, basil aioli, 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips
Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St image

 

Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St

1216 West Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago Gyro Wrap$9.25
Classic American gyro with shaved lamb & beef meat wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (D)
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$15.95
Grilled marinated all-white chicken skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/E)
Zucchini Fritters$8.25
Fried patties of zucchini with feta, mozzarella, mint, garlic (V)
10 PIZZA image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

10 PIZZA

1051 W Broad St, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula & Parmesan$10.25
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Pumpkin Seed, Dried Cranberries, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Dressing
6pc Wings$7.99
Served with celery and carrot
Caesar Salad$8.99
romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons
Muffins

