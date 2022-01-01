Falls Church City restaurants you'll love
Falls Church City's top cuisines
Must-try Falls Church City restaurants
More about Preservation Biscuit Company
SANDWICHES
Preservation Biscuit Company
102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|Popular items
|Jamin' Sampler
|$8.50
Two buttermilk biscuits with a sampler of our three housemade jams
|Avo-Yonder
|$10.00
Guacamole, egg, bacon, lemon aioli
|Big Breakfast
|$13.50
Eggs your way, sausage, ham, bacon, home fries, tomato, biscuit, a side of gravy, and strawberry jam
More about Liberty Barbecue
Liberty Barbecue
370 W. Broad St, Arlington
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$19.00
Slowly smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with house made Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
Pulled pork shoulder, mixed with Carolina vinegar sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a potato roll.
|Double Platter
|$18.95
Sampler platter of a quarter pound each of your choice of two smoked meats, served with your choice of two small sides.
More about Thompson Italian
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Thompson Italian
124 N Washington St, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Artichokes Alla Romana
|$13.00
Lemon aioli, pecorino. Six pieces.
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$22.00
Beef bolognese, aged parmesan.
|Garlic Bread
|$11.00
Four slices of focaccia slathered in garlic and parmesan. Served with marinara sauce.
More about Cafe Kindred
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Kindred
450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Egg & Veg Scramble
|$13.00
Tomatoes, Onions, Spinach, & Cheddar Cheese mixed up into scrambled eggs. Comes with toast and potatoes.
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Fried egg and American cheese served with your choice of breakfast meat
|American Breakfast
|$11.00
2 eggs, cooked to your liking, served with potatoes, toast, and your choice of breakfast meat
More about Northside Social Falls Church
Northside Social Falls Church
205 Park Ave, Falls Church
|Popular items
|House-Made Bacon & Poached Egg
|$6.75
Maple butter, frisée, Italian feather loaf
|Cinnamon Bun
|$4.35
Fluffy cinnamon bun with cream cheese frosting.
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$12.00
Cheddar, avocado, bacon, iceberg lettuce, basil aioli, 9-grain bread, market salad - or - Route 11 chips
More about Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St
Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St
1216 West Broad St, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Chicago Gyro Wrap
|$9.25
Classic American gyro with shaved lamb & beef meat wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki (D)
|Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
|$15.95
Grilled marinated all-white chicken skewers over a Plaka Salad and a choice of side. Served with pita (G/E)
|Zucchini Fritters
|$8.25
Fried patties of zucchini with feta, mozzarella, mint, garlic (V)
More about 10 PIZZA
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
10 PIZZA
1051 W Broad St, Falls Church
|Popular items
|Arugula & Parmesan
|$10.25
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Pumpkin Seed, Dried Cranberries, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamic Dressing
|6pc Wings
|$7.99
Served with celery and carrot
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons