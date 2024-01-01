Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Falls Church City

Falls Church City restaurants
Falls Church City restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

The Falls

370 West Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Cheesecake$10.00
roasted strawberries, Oreo crumble, brown butter
More about The Falls
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian - Falls Church

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cheesecake$14.00
Lemon curd, amaretti crust
Vanilla Cheesecake$14.00
amarena cherries, ginger-almond crust
(gluten free)
Vanilla Cheesecake$60.00
Whole 9" cake, serves 8-10. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large format vanilla cheesecake with amarena cherries, amaretti crust. (gluten free)
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church

