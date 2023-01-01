Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Falls Church City

Falls Church City restaurants
Toast

Falls Church City restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian - Falls Church

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan Tray$75.00
Serves 4-6. Includes 8 pieces. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of Chicken Parmesan with Marinara and Fontina cheese
For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.
Your choice of served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions.
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

10 PIZZA

1051 W Broad St, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
Tender breaded chicken, house made tangy marinara, melted provolone, all in a fresh sub roll. Topped with fresh basil. Even better by pairing it with our side of fries.
More about 10 PIZZA

