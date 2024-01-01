Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Falls Church City

Go
Falls Church City restaurants
Toast

Falls Church City restaurants that serve french fries

Banner pic

 

The Falls

370 West Broad Street, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$6.00
More about The Falls
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

10 PIZZA

1051 W Broad St, Falls Church

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Fries$6.00
cajun fries, delivering a tantalizing blend of zesty spices.
French Fries$5.50
Steak-cut fries sprinkled with sea salt, double-fried to perfection.
More about 10 PIZZA

Browse other tasty dishes in Falls Church City

Chocolate Cake

Cheeseburgers

French Toast

Mac And Cheese

Tiramisu

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Cookies

Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (202 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (749 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (348 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston