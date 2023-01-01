Mac and cheese in Falls Church City
SANDWICHES
Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|Mini Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
|PBC Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Rich & creamy 3-cheese macaroni garnished with a crispy buttermilk biscuit crumble
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Thompson Italian - Falls Church
124 N Washington St, Falls Church
|Kids Mac & Cheese Tray
|$30.00
Serves 4-6. MUST BE ORDERED A DAY IN ADVANCE. Large portion of kids Mac & Cheese. Contains gluten. Your choice: served hot or cold and we'll provide heating instructions.
For orders of 4 or more trays of the same item, please contact info@thompsonitalian.com to confirm availability and coordinate your order.