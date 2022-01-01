Fallston seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Fallston
More about Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston
Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston
1607 Bel Air Rd, Fallston
|Popular items
|CRABCAKE PLATTER
|$23.00
A 5 oz. crab cake made with premium crabmeat, blended with our creamy-mustardy mix and broiled or fried to perfection. Served with a side of tartar sauce. Your choice of 1 or 2 cakes.
|CRAB EGGS
|$30.00
Deviled eggs with crabmeat on top
|CRABCAKE SANDWICH
|$19.00
Premium crabmeat blended with our creamy-mustardy crab cake mix. Served broiled or fried on a brioche roll or with saltines. Comes with chips or slaw.
More about Basta Pasta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Basta Pasta
2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston
|Popular items
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$19.00
Served with marinara sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Crisp romaine, pecorino romano, croutons and caesar dressing
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$14.00
Served with marinara sauce