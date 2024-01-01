Bruschetta in Fallston
Fallston restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Basta Pasta-Fallston
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Basta Pasta-Fallston
2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston
|Mozzarella Bruschetta
|$17.00
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
|Bruschetta
|$30.00
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
More about Italian Sensation- Fallston - 2316 Belair Rd,Ste E
Italian Sensation- Fallston - 2316 Belair Rd,Ste E
2316 Belair Rd,Ste E, Fallston
|16" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
|$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
|Bruschetta
|$6.99
Toasted bread (5) topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil
|Slice Chicken Bruschetta
|$3.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes