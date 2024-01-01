Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Fallston

Go
Fallston restaurants
Toast

Fallston restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Basta Pasta-Fallston

2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston

Avg 4.3 (947 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Bruschetta$17.00
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
Bruschetta$30.00
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
Bruschetta$14.00
Ripe tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh herbs, EVOO, toasted Italian bread
More about Basta Pasta-Fallston
Restaurant banner

 

Italian Sensation- Fallston - 2316 Belair Rd,Ste E

2316 Belair Rd,Ste E, Fallston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
16" Chicken Bruschetta Pizza$19.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
Bruschetta$6.99
Toasted bread (5) topped with fresh chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil and olive oil
Slice Chicken Bruschetta$3.99
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and bruschetta tomatoes
More about Italian Sensation- Fallston - 2316 Belair Rd,Ste E

Browse other tasty dishes in Fallston

White Pizza

Paninis

Spaghetti

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Scampi

Chocolate Cake

Ravioli

Map

More near Fallston to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Bel Air

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (133 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston