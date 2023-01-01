Cannolis in Fallston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fallston restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Basta Pasta-Fallston
2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston
Avg 4.3
(947 reviews)
Cannoli
$8.00
Cannolis By Piece
$3.00
10 or more by piece
More about Basta Pasta-Fallston
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Acappella Italian Restaurant
2402 Pleasantville Rd, Fallston
Avg 4.4
(489 reviews)
Cannoli
$8.00
More about Acappella Italian Restaurant
