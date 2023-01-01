Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Fallston

Fallston restaurants
Fallston restaurants that serve cannolis

Basta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Basta Pasta-Fallston

2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston

Avg 4.3 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$8.00
Cannolis By Piece$3.00
10 or more by piece
More about Basta Pasta-Fallston
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Acappella Italian Restaurant

2402 Pleasantville Rd, Fallston

Avg 4.4 (489 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$8.00
More about Acappella Italian Restaurant

