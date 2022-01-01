Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Fallston

Go
Fallston restaurants
Toast

Fallston restaurants that serve clams

Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston image

 

Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston

1607 Bel Air Rd, Fallston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLAM STRIP BASKET$8.00
CLAM STRIPS$3.25
More about Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston
Basta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Basta Pasta

2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston

Avg 4.3 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baby Clams Linguine$22.00
Choice of marinara sauce, light cream sauce or garlic EVOO
More about Basta Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Fallston

Shrimp Tacos

Steak Salad

Cake

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Scampi

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Fallston to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bel Air

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston