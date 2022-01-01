Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Fallston
/
Fallston
/
Fish Tacos
Fallston restaurants that serve fish tacos
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Earth, Wood & Fire
214 Mountain Rd, Fallston
Avg 4.3
(1504 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$13.95
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston
1607 Bel Air Rd, Fallston
No reviews yet
FISH TACO
$4.00
More about Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston
