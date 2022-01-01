Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Fallston

Go
Fallston restaurants
Toast

Fallston restaurants that serve fish tacos

Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Earth, Wood & Fire

214 Mountain Rd, Fallston

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.95
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston image

 

Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston

1607 Bel Air Rd, Fallston

No reviews yet
Takeout
FISH TACO$4.00
More about Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston

Browse other tasty dishes in Fallston

Steak Salad

Tacos

Greek Salad

French Fries

Clams

Shrimp Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Fallston to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bel Air

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston