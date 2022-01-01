Greek salad in Fallston
Fallston restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Basta Pasta
2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston
|Greek Salad
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, & green peppers with greek dressing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Acappella Italian Restaurant
2402 Pleasantville Rd, Fallston
|Greek Salad
|$13.15
Mixed field greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, tomatoes and Greek yogurt dressing on the side