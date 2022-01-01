Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Fallston

Go
Fallston restaurants
Toast

Fallston restaurants that serve greek salad

Basta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Basta Pasta

2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston

Avg 4.3 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, & green peppers with greek dressing
Greek Salad$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, green peppers with greek dressing
More about Basta Pasta
Acappella Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Acappella Italian Restaurant

2402 Pleasantville Rd, Fallston

Avg 4.4 (489 reviews)
Greek Salad$13.15
Mixed field greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, tomatoes and Greek yogurt dressing on the side
More about Acappella Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Fallston

Chicken Parmesan

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Salmon

Map

More near Fallston to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bel Air

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston