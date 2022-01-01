Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fallston

Fallston restaurants
Fallston restaurants that serve salmon

Earth, Wood & Fire image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Earth, Wood & Fire

214 Mountain Rd, Fallston

Avg 4.3 (1504 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Filet Sandwich$18.00
More about Earth, Wood & Fire
Basta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Basta Pasta

2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston

Avg 4.3 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Caught Honey Salmon$28.00
Served with asparagus and roasted potatoes
Salmon Florentine$28.00
Pan seared fresh caught salmon, baby spinach, red onions, and mushrooms in a BASTA cream sauce. Served with side pasta
Salmon Salad$24.00
Pan seared salmon, baby spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette
More about Basta Pasta

