Salmon in Fallston

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Earth, Wood & Fire
214 Mountain Rd, Fallston
|Salmon Filet Sandwich
|$18.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Basta Pasta
2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston
|Fresh Caught Honey Salmon
|$28.00
Served with asparagus and roasted potatoes
|Salmon Florentine
|$28.00
Pan seared fresh caught salmon, baby spinach, red onions, and mushrooms in a BASTA cream sauce. Served with side pasta
|Salmon Salad
|$24.00
Pan seared salmon, baby spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, candied walnuts, raspberry vinaigrette