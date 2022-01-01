Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Fallston

Fallston restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston image

 

Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston

1607 Bel Air Rd, Fallston

SMALL SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH$6.00
1/4 pound of our Really Good Shrimp Salad, served on a potato roll with your choice of toppings.
SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH$9.50
A heaping 1/2 pound portion of our Really Good Shrimp Salad. Served with your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Comes with a small bag of chips.
MAC AND SHRIMP SALAD$4.25
Plaza Mexico of Fallston image

 

Plaza Mexico of Fallston

2314 Bel Air Rd, Fallston

Shrimp Grilled Taco Salad$12.99
A crisp flour tortilla shell served with your choice of grilled shrimp, chicken or steak over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and grated cheese.
Shrimp Lime Salad Bowl$12.99
A bowl served with white rice, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and slices of avocado and lime
