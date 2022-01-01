Shrimp salad in Fallston
More about Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston
Richard’s Seafood Stop - Fallston
1607 Bel Air Rd, Fallston
|SMALL SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH
|$6.00
1/4 pound of our Really Good Shrimp Salad, served on a potato roll with your choice of toppings.
|SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH
|$9.50
A heaping 1/2 pound portion of our Really Good Shrimp Salad. Served with your choice of toppings on your choice of bread. Comes with a small bag of chips.
|MAC AND SHRIMP SALAD
|$4.25
More about Plaza Mexico of Fallston
Plaza Mexico of Fallston
2314 Bel Air Rd, Fallston
|Shrimp Grilled Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crisp flour tortilla shell served with your choice of grilled shrimp, chicken or steak over a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and grated cheese.
|Shrimp Lime Salad Bowl
|$12.99
A bowl served with white rice, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and slices of avocado and lime