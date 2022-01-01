Cappuccino in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
|16 oz Hot Cappuccino
|$4.00
More about Coffee Obsession
SANDWICHES
Coffee Obsession
110 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Cappuccino
More foam focused than lattes, Cappuccinos aim the lens at the delicious texture elements of espresso beverages. Thick, cloud-like microfoam covers a delicious mixture of steamed milk and espresso.
Proportions:
1/3 microfoam
1/3 steamed milk
1/3 espresso