Carne asada tacos in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Taco Blanco
870E Main Street, Falmouth
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
grilled marinated steak, soft local corn tortilla, oaxaca-jack cheese, avocado salsa, charred scallion, white onion, cilantro, cotijacheese
Anejo Mexican Bistro - Falmouth
188 Main Street, Falmouth
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$17.00
Three grilled marinated skirt steak tacos, soft local corn tortillas, Oaxaca-jack cheese, white onion, cilantro, avocado salsa, charred scallions, Cotija cheese. Served with spicy pickled cucumber.