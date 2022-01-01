Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Cheese Fries
Falmouth restaurants that serve cheese fries
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
Avg 3.9
(143 reviews)
Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries
$8.00
American cheese on white bread served with fries
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
Quarterdeck Restaurant
164 Main Street, Falmouth
No reviews yet
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
$6.00
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth
Chicken Wraps
Ravioli
Scallops
Cake
Chai Lattes
Calamari
Coleslaw
Chocolate Cake
More near Falmouth to explore
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.7
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(842 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(501 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(867 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston