Chicken salad in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread.
|Special Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
Our homemade chicken salad topped with craisins, apples, and walnuts. Comes on grilled panini bread
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.49
chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato served with your choice of one side.
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken w/ arugula, carrots, cucumber, mandarin oranges and Thai peanut sauce.
|Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
|$14.00
with lettuce, tomato on your choice of bread.