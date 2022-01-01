Chicken salad sandwiches in Falmouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.49
chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread.
Special Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.49
Our homemade chicken salad topped with craisins, apples, and walnuts. Comes on grilled panini bread
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.49
chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato served with your choice of one side.
Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
