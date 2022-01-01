Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Falmouth

Falmouth restaurants
Falmouth restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast on a toasted roll, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with honey mustard
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.49
chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread.
Special Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.49
Our homemade chicken salad topped with craisins, apples, and walnuts. Comes on grilled panini bread
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.99
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, lightly breaded & fried, tossed in buffalo sauce on a kaiser bun with blue cheese
Shipwrecked

263 Grand Ave, Falmouth

Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Cajun seasoned blackened chicken served on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and topped with a creamy avocado sauce.
