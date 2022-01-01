Chicken sandwiches in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast on a toasted roll, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with honey mustard
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served on your choice of bread.
|Special Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.49
Our homemade chicken salad topped with craisins, apples, and walnuts. Comes on grilled panini bread
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$9.95
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Quarterdeck Restaurant
164 Main Street, Falmouth
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.99
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, lightly breaded & fried, tossed in buffalo sauce on a kaiser bun with blue cheese