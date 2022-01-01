Chicken wraps in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.99
Fresh grilled chicken and romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Asiago cheese
|Cali Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast, bacon, guac, melted cheddar, lettuce, and tomato
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Fresh grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, sautéed mushrooms, Cajun seasonings, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Marinated chicken breast wrapped w/ anchovies, romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing and croutons.
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant
Quarterdeck Restaurant
164 Main Street, Falmouth
|Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$12.99