Chimichangas in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth - 281 Main St
FRENCH FRIES
Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth - 281 Main St
281 Main St, Falmouth
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$15.00
More about Anejo Mexican Bistro - Anejo Falmouth
Anejo Mexican Bistro - Anejo Falmouth
188 Main Street, Falmouth
|Verde Chicken Chimichanga
|$18.00
Fried flour tortilla, ancho braised chicken, rajas, Oaxaca-Jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, Cotija cheese, tomatillo verde sauce.
|Chipotle Beef Chimichanga
|$19.00
Fried flour tortilla, chipotle braised beef, rajas, Oaxaca-Jack cheese, fire roasted potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, Cotija cheese, chipotle negra mole.
|Kids Chimichanga
|$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef, cheese, and lightly fried. Served with rice and beans