Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Falmouth

Go
Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve chimichangas

Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth image

FRENCH FRIES

Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth - 281 Main St

281 Main St, Falmouth

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chimichanga$15.00
More about Dilly's Taqueria Falmouth - 281 Main St
Consumer pic

 

Anejo Mexican Bistro - Anejo Falmouth

188 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Verde Chicken Chimichanga$18.00
Fried flour tortilla, ancho braised chicken, rajas, Oaxaca-Jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, Cotija cheese, tomatillo verde sauce.
Chipotle Beef Chimichanga$19.00
Fried flour tortilla, chipotle braised beef, rajas, Oaxaca-Jack cheese, fire roasted potatoes, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, Cotija cheese, chipotle negra mole.
Kids Chimichanga$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef, cheese, and lightly fried. Served with rice and beans
More about Anejo Mexican Bistro - Anejo Falmouth

Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth

Burritos

Lobsters

Salad Wrap

Muffins

Mozzarella Sticks

French Toast

Clam Chowder

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Falmouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (19 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (594 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1072 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (482 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston