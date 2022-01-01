Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Coleslaw
Falmouth restaurants that serve coleslaw
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
Avg 3.9
(143 reviews)
Coleslaw
$3.00
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
Quarterdeck Restaurant
164 Main Street, Falmouth
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$3.00
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth
Cookies
Shrimp Rolls
Chicken Tenders
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
Carrot Cake
Lobsters
Quesadillas
More near Falmouth to explore
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.7
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(509 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(490 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(862 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(407 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston