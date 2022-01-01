Croissants in Falmouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve croissants

The Black Dog Heights Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Heights Cafe

465 Grand Ave, Falmouth

Avg 3.9 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Woofer$7.00
Two fried eggs, Bacon or Sausage, & Cheese on your choice of bread
Breakfast Bowl Eggs$5.00
Pick your add-ons
Sausage Gravy|Cheddar Cheese|Roasted Red Peppers|Baby Kale|Spinach|Roasted Corn-Diced Tomato|Caramelized Onions|Pickled Red Onion|Mushrooms|Sliced Fireside Roasted Turkey|Apple Ham|Shaved Beef Bacon|Avocado|Extra Egg|Black Garden Vegetables
The Chappy$11.00
Fresh mozzarella ,arugula , tomato, onion, pesto and balsamic drizzle on grilled ciabatta
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
Coffee Obsession image

SANDWICHES

Coffee Obsession

110 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.6 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.27
Plain Croissant$2.20
Almond Croissant$3.37
More about Coffee Obsession

