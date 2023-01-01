Enchiladas in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Taco Blanco
Taco Blanco
870E Main Street, Falmouth
|Verde Enchiladas
|$18.00
slow-roasted pork or ancho-braised chicken with tomatillo verde sauce, Oaxaca-jack cheese, sour cream
More about Anejo Mexican Bistro - Falmouth
Anejo Mexican Bistro - Falmouth
188 Main Street, Falmouth
|Tres Enchiladas
|$25.00
One pork verde, one chicken mole and one beef roja enchilada with Oaxaca-Jack cheese, sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Poblano Mole Enchiladas
|$18.00
Ancho-braised chicken or chipotle braised beef with mole poblano sauce, Oaxaca-Jack cheese, sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Verde Enchiladas
|$18.00
Slow-roasted pork or ancho braised chicken with tomatillo verde sauce, Oaxaca-Jack cheese, sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.