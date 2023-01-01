Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Falmouth

Go
Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve enchiladas

Consumer pic

 

Taco Blanco

870E Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Verde Enchiladas$18.00
slow-roasted pork or ancho-braised chicken with tomatillo verde sauce, Oaxaca-jack cheese, sour cream
More about Taco Blanco
Item pic

 

Anejo Mexican Bistro - Falmouth

188 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Enchiladas$25.00
One pork verde, one chicken mole and one beef roja enchilada with Oaxaca-Jack cheese, sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Poblano Mole Enchiladas$18.00
Ancho-braised chicken or chipotle braised beef with mole poblano sauce, Oaxaca-Jack cheese, sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Verde Enchiladas$18.00
Slow-roasted pork or ancho braised chicken with tomatillo verde sauce, Oaxaca-Jack cheese, sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Anejo Mexican Bistro - Falmouth

Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth

Chimichangas

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Salad

Chocolate Cake

Mahi Mahi

Mushroom Burgers

Reuben

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Falmouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1081 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1236 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (447 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston