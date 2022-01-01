Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Falmouth

Falmouth restaurants
Falmouth restaurants that serve filet mignon

Estia Falmouth

117 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10 oz Filet Mignon$46.00
Grilled 18 oz USDA Prime filet mignon hand-cut in house. Choice of side and sauce.
More about Estia Falmouth
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Filet Mignon$36.00
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant

