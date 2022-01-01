Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Falmouth

Go
Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve fish and chips

Crabapple's Restaurant image

 

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids - Fish & Chips$8.99
Fish & Chips Plate$14.99
Fresh haddock, battered and fried to perfection
Kids - Fish & Chips$8.99
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Seafood Sam's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips
Fish n Chips Plate$12.99
More about Seafood Sam's
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish 'n' Chips$15.99
served with french fries & homemade coleslaw
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant
Main pic

 

Shipwrecked

263 Grand Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh battered cod filet served with fries and tartar sauce.
More about Shipwrecked

Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth

Turkey Wraps

Calamari

Carrot Cake

Muffins

Sweet Potato Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tuna Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Falmouth to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Edgartown

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston