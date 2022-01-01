Fish and chips in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve fish and chips
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Kids - Fish & Chips
|$8.99
|Fish & Chips Plate
|$14.99
Fresh haddock, battered and fried to perfection
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Kids Fish & Chips
|Fish n Chips Plate
|$12.99
Quarterdeck Restaurant
164 Main Street, Falmouth
|Fish 'n' Chips
|$15.99
served with french fries & homemade coleslaw