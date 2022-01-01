Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Falmouth

Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Crabapple's Restaurant image

 

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Fish Sandwich$10.49
tuna salad with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread.
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
The Black Dog Heights Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Heights Cafe

465 Grand Ave, Falmouth

Avg 3.9 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Albie's Fish Sandwich$16.00
Crispy fried cod with lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Fish Sandwich$10.95
Fried Fish Sandwich$10.95
More about Seafood Sam's
Main pic

 

Shipwrecked

263 Grand Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Ultimate Fish Sandwich$17.00
Deep-fried filet of cod topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and our spicy house-made tartar sauce.
More about Shipwrecked

