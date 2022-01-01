Fish sandwiches in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Tuna Fish Sandwich
|$10.49
tuna salad with lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread.
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
|Albie's Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy fried cod with lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun
More about Seafood Sam's
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Broiled Fish Sandwich
|$10.95
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$10.95