Fish tacos in Falmouth

Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve fish tacos

Crabapple's Restaurant image

 

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$15.99
Lobster salad slider with chunks of lobster, light mayo and celery on a grilled slider bun served with French fries and cole slaw.
Fish Tacos$13.99
Fried haddock on soft tortillas topped with cabbage slaw, Pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle sauce served with French fries
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.99
More about Seafood Sam's
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$15.99
Grilled marinated Mahi, guacamole, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, cabbage & lime aioli
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant

