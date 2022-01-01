Fish tacos in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Fish Tacos
|$15.99
Lobster salad slider with chunks of lobster, light mayo and celery on a grilled slider bun served with French fries and cole slaw.
|Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Fried haddock on soft tortillas topped with cabbage slaw, Pico de Gallo, avocado and chipotle sauce served with French fries
More about Seafood Sam's
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Fish Tacos
|$14.99