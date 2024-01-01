Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French onion soup in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
French Onion Soup
Falmouth restaurants that serve french onion soup
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
Avg 4.4
(1238 reviews)
Cup French Onion Soup
$4.99
Bowl French Onion Soup
$6.49
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Shipwrecked - 263 Grand Ave
263 Grand Ave, Falmouth
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup -Crock
$9.00
More about Shipwrecked - 263 Grand Ave
