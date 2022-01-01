Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Falmouth

Falmouth restaurants
Falmouth restaurants that serve fried scallops

Crabapple's Restaurant image

 

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp And Scallop Combo$18.99
Fried Scallops Plate$18.99
Fresh scallops lightly battered and fried to perfection
Fried Clam & Scallop Plate$24.99
Best of both worlds! Native fried clams and local fried sea scallops
Seafood Sam's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Golden Fried Deep Sea Scallop Plate$19.99
Fried Day Boat Sea Scallops
Fried Native Scallop Platter$28.99
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Scallops$18.99
served with french fries & homemade coleslaw
