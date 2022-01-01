Fried scallops in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve fried scallops
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Fried Shrimp And Scallop Combo
|$18.99
|Fried Scallops Plate
|$18.99
Fresh scallops lightly battered and fried to perfection
|Fried Clam & Scallop Plate
|$24.99
Best of both worlds! Native fried clams and local fried sea scallops
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Golden Fried Deep Sea Scallop Plate
|$19.99
|Fried Day Boat Sea Scallops
|Fried Native Scallop Platter
|$28.99