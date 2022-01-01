Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fritters in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Fritters
Falmouth restaurants that serve fritters
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's - Falmouth
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(1679 reviews)
Sam’s Clam Fritters
$0.00
More about Seafood Sam's - Falmouth
TIGER RAMEN
587 Main Street, Falmouth
No reviews yet
KIMCHI FRITTERS
$8.00
charred scallion mayo (gluten free)
More about TIGER RAMEN
Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth
Chicken Tenders
Muffins
Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Scallops
Peanut Butter Cookies
Reuben
Tacos
More near Falmouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.7
(16 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(583 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(936 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1029 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(471 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston