Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Home Fries
Falmouth restaurants that serve home fries
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
Avg 4.4
(1238 reviews)
Red Bliss Home Fries
$2.99
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Heights Cafe - Falmouth
465 Grand Ave, Falmouth
Avg 3.9
(143 reviews)
Home Fries
$4.00
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe - Falmouth
Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth
Sirloin Steaks
Chocolate Cake
French Toast
Shrimp Tempura
Quesadillas
Calamari
Margherita Pizza
Taco Salad
More near Falmouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.6
(22 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1189 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(769 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1367 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston