Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Hot Chocolate
Falmouth restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
Avg 4.4
(1238 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$2.79
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Coffee Obsession - Falmouth
110 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
Avg 4.6
(427 reviews)
Hot Chocolate (water based)
$0.00
More about Coffee Obsession - Falmouth
Browse other tasty dishes in Falmouth
Fried Scallops
Fish Tacos
Tuna Salad
Waffles
Cappuccino
Rice Bowls
Sweet Potato Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
More near Falmouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Edgartown
Avg 3.7
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Mashpee
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Woods Hole
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
East Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Fairhaven
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Osterville
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(897 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(547 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(984 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston