Mushroom burgers in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Pepper & Mushroom Burger
|$11.99
Smothered with roasted peppers, grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms, and swiss cheese
More about DJ's Family Sports Pub - Falmouth - 872 Main Street
DJ's Family Sports Pub - Falmouth - 872 Main Street
872 Main Street, Falmouth
|MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
|$15.99
½ lb. all beef burger topped with imported swiss n’ smothered in fresh sautéed mushrooms with lettuce n’ tomato served on grilled brioche bun with fries