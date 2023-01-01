Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Falmouth

Go
Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Crabapple's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.4 (1238 reviews)
Takeout
Pepper & Mushroom Burger$11.99
Smothered with roasted peppers, grilled onion, sautéed mushrooms, and swiss cheese
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

DJ's Family Sports Pub - Falmouth - 872 Main Street

872 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$15.99
½ lb. all beef burger topped with imported swiss n’ smothered in fresh sautéed mushrooms with lettuce n’ tomato served on grilled brioche bun with fries
More about DJ's Family Sports Pub - Falmouth - 872 Main Street

Map

Map

