Peanut butter cookies in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Falmouth restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
Avg 4.3
(1679 reviews)
Peanut Butter Cup Cookie
$2.50
More about Seafood Sam's
SANDWICHES
Coffee Obsession
110 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
Avg 4.6
(427 reviews)
Peanut Butter Chip Cookie
$1.87
Peanut Butter Cookie
$1.87
More about Coffee Obsession
