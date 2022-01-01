Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Falmouth

Falmouth restaurants
Falmouth restaurants that serve salmon

Crabapple's Restaurant image

 

Crabapple's Restaurant

553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Fillet$15.99
Dusted with our seasonings and broiled to mouth watering perfection
Salmon Special$16.99
Grilled topped with spinach, grilled shrimp and balsamic glaze served with rice pilaf
Smoked Salmon Omelet$10.99
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
The Black Dog Heights Cafe image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Heights Cafe

465 Grand Ave, Falmouth

Avg 3.9 (143 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Bagel$8.00
Bagel topped with smoked salmon, tomato, onion, capers and cream cheese.
More about The Black Dog Heights Cafe
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter$21.99
Broiled Salmon Sandwich$15.99
Broiled Filet of North Atlantic Salmon Platter$15.99
More about Seafood Sam's
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$16.99
Lettuce, tomato, avocado & lemon caper aioli served on a grilled kaiser bun
Salmon$18.99
Pan seared Atlantic salmon with a balsamic glaze, served over steamed baby spinach
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant

