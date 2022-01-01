Scallops in Falmouth
Falmouth restaurants that serve scallops
More about Crabapple's Restaurant
Crabapple's Restaurant
553 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Fried Shrimp And Scallop Combo
|$18.99
|Fried Scallops Plate
|$18.99
Fresh scallops lightly battered and fried to perfection
|Fried Clam & Scallop Plate
|$24.99
Best of both worlds! Native fried clams and local fried sea scallops
More about Seafood Sam's
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Seafood Sam's
356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth
|Baked Scallop & Butterfly Shrimp Platter
|$22.99
|Baked Deep Sea Scallops Platter
|$28.99
|Golden Fried Deep Sea Scallop Plate
|$19.99
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant
Quarterdeck Restaurant
164 Main Street, Falmouth
|Scallop Salad
|$19.99
Pan seared scallops, mixed baby greens, grapetomatoes, red & yellow peppers, red onions, dried cranberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese &house vinaigrette
|Blackened Scallops
|$15.99
*GF* blackened & seared scallops, served over spring greens with garlic & herb aioli
|Baked Scallops
|$18.99
Local day boat scallops baked en casserole, sherry wine, lemon butter & light crumbs