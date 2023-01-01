Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Falmouth

Falmouth restaurants
Falmouth restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

The Flying Bridge

220 Scranton Ave, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
131 Tempura Shrimp Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with sweet soy
More about The Flying Bridge
Item pic

 

TIGER RAMEN

587 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TEMPURA$12.00
smoked scallion marinade, chili-soy dipping sauce
More about TIGER RAMEN

