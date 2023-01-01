Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
Falmouth
/
Falmouth
/
Shrimp Tempura
Falmouth restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
The Flying Bridge
220 Scranton Ave, Falmouth
No reviews yet
131 Tempura Shrimp Roll
$13.00
Shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with sweet soy
More about The Flying Bridge
TIGER RAMEN
587 Main Street, Falmouth
No reviews yet
SHRIMP TEMPURA
$12.00
smoked scallion marinade, chili-soy dipping sauce
More about TIGER RAMEN
