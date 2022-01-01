Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Falmouth

Falmouth restaurants
Toast

Falmouth restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Seafood Sam's image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Seafood Sam's

356 Palmer Ave, Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Seafood Sam's
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

 

Quarterdeck Restaurant

164 Main Street, Falmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Quarterdeck Restaurant

